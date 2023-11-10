Accessibility links
Will Oldham, aka Bonnie "Prince" Billy, on the song that changed his life : Bullseye with Jesse Thorn His name is Will Oldham. You might know him better, though, as Bonnie "Prince" Billy or Palace or as half of the folk rock group Superwolves. His work has spanned three decades now and earlier this year he released his twenty-first Bonnie "Prince" Billy album. It's called Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You. When we asked Oldham about the song that changed his life, he picked a spare, interior, haunting song. One that, we'll admit, we hadn't heard before - "Horses" by Sally Timms.

Will Oldham, aka Bonnie "Prince" Billy, on the song that changed his life

Photo by Jamie Kelter Davis
Jamie Kelter Davis
The Song that Changed My Life is a segment where some of our favorite artists set aside their "singing mic" and pick up their "talking mic" to tell us about the songs that make them who they are. This time around, we're joined by singer-songwriter Will Oldham.

Better known as Bonnie "Prince" Billy. Or Palace Brothers. Or just Palace. He's recorded under a lot of names.

Oldham's work has spanned three decades now. He's recorded dozens of albums and has fans in every corner of the world. A few included Johnny Cash and Rosalía, who both covered his classic tune "I See A Darkness"

This year saw the release of the twenty-first Bonnie "Prince" Billy album. It's called Keeping Secrets Will Destroy You. It's a spare, interior record. Deceptively complex, haunting and beautiful.

When we asked Oldham about the song that changed his life, he picked a spare, interior, haunting song. One that, we'll admit, we hadn't heard before - "Horses" by Sally Timms.