The News Roundup For November 10, 2023

This was an off-year election week to remember. Virginia Gov. Glen Youngkin lost out as Democrats took control of both chambers of his state's legislature, scuppering his desire to restrict abortion rights. In Kentucky, Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear retained control of his office after making abortion a central issue of his campaign.

And five GOP candidates took the debate stage in Miami this week, all doing their best to grab the attention of Republican primary voters. And while the attention was largely on foreign policy, recent polls show voters are more worried about what's happening at home.

The Supreme Court is signaling that it will uphold a ban on accused domestic abusers owning guns.

WeWork, the office-sharing giant, filed for bankruptcy this week. In 2019, the company was valued at $47 billion.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is signaling its desire for more Palestinian governance over Gaza and the West Bank once the war ends. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called for a Palestinian-led government in the areas, which is a different approach to the future than Israel will likely advocate for.

South Africa has recalled its diplomats from Israel in protest of the country's siege of Gaza, a blockaded stip of land that's home to more than two million people. The prime minister of Malaysia has expressed his support for Hamas and the Palestinian cause.

Worldwide, October is being recorded as the hottest-ever month, meaning 2023 is on track to be the hottest-ever year.

Joining 1A Guest Host Todd Zwillich for the domestic portion of the News Roundup is Anchor of PBS News Weekend John Yang, White House Reporter for The Washington Post Seung Min Kim, and Chief Election and Campaign Correspondent for CBS News Robert Costa.

Guiding us through this week's biggest international headlines is Senior Washington Correspondent for Bloomberg News Saleha Mohsin, National Security and Intelligence Reporter for Foreign Policy Amy MacKinnon, and Diplomatic Editor for The Economist Anton La Guardia.

