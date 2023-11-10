Getting Better at Resolving Conflicts : The Pulse In March of 2022, the war in Ukraine was weighing heavily on Fabian Falch, a Norwegian tech entrepreneur. The Russian government had started to censor news stories and social media posts about the war, and Falch wondered how Russian citizens would be able to access information, let alone voice criticism. Then he had an idea: to send emails to Russians — millions of them. Eventually, a conflict researcher got involved in this effort and it turned into a real-time study on what works and what doesn't when it comes to shifting people's perspectives.



On this episode, we explore what we have learned about resolving conflict, and how we can better understand each other's perspectives. We'll hear stories about persuasion, connection, and trying to find some middle ground.

