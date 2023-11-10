Escaped owls, mystery shipments and high-heeled politics: It's weekly news quiz time

Enlarge this image toggle caption Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; David Barrett, Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; David Barrett, Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

This week was a big old pile of politics. There was Election Day, a presidential debate, and a fraud trial that wasn't supposed to be politicized but was anyway.

You'll need to be up on all that to ace the quiz ... but you won't get an 11 out of 11 if you neglected the massive accretion of animal content on the NPR homepage. Charismatic owls, humpback whales and lice (did your scalp just itch?) made news, as did unexplained behavior from sea creatures.

Plus: drugs, divas, startup fails and more. Best of luck!