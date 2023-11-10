Accessibility links
Owls, orcas, baby sharks, debates and more: It's weekly news quiz time Wasn't there, like, some elections or something? Or was it a debate? A trial, perhaps? If that sounds familiar — AND you're up on animal doings — you could earn an 11/11 for once.
A quiz.
Escaped owls, mystery shipments and high-heeled politics: It's weekly news quiz time

Enlarge this image

From left: 5-inch heels, an owl, a FedEx package Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; David Barrett, Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; David Barrett, Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

From left: 5-inch heels, an owl, a FedEx package

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images; David Barrett, Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

This week was a big old pile of politics. There was Election Day, a presidential debate, and a fraud trial that wasn't supposed to be politicized but was anyway.

You'll need to be up on all that to ace the quiz ... but you won't get an 11 out of 11 if you neglected the massive accretion of animal content on the NPR homepage. Charismatic owls, humpback whales and lice (did your scalp just itch?) made news, as did unexplained behavior from sea creatures.

Plus: drugs, divas, startup fails and more. Best of luck!

