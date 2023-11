Climate changes issues force areas to consider if people shouldn't live there anymore New Jersey offers a potential blueprint for densely populated states that are grappling with increased flooding due to climate change.

Climate Climate changes issues force areas to consider if people shouldn't live there anymore Climate changes issues force areas to consider if people shouldn't live there anymore Listen · 6:57 6:57 New Jersey offers a potential blueprint for densely populated states that are grappling with increased flooding due to climate change. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor