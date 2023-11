Rotten Tomatoes releases the 100 worst movies of all time The films all scored 6% or less on the Tomatometer. Topping the list — all with a 0% rating: Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever, One Missed Call and Left Behind.

Movies Rotten Tomatoes releases the 100 worst movies of all time Rotten Tomatoes releases the 100 worst movies of all time Listen · 0:28 0:28 The films all scored 6% or less on the Tomatometer. Topping the list — all with a 0% rating: Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever, One Missed Call and Left Behind. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor