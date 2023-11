As Portland's teacher strike goes on, parents are in a bind to find childcare Some 45,000 students in Oregon's largest school district have been out of school for over a week as teachers continue their strike. How are parents coping?

National As Portland's teacher strike goes on, parents are in a bind to find childcare As Portland's teacher strike goes on, parents are in a bind to find childcare Listen · 3:22 3:22 Some 45,000 students in Oregon's largest school district have been out of school for over a week as teachers continue their strike. How are parents coping? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor