Snakes on a plane? How about snakes on a pizza?

In Hong Kong, Pizza Hut teamed up with one of the city's oldest restaurants to offer a snake soup pizza. Some believe snake meat warms up the body so this is a seasonal item.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez.

"Snakes On A Plane"? How about snakes on a pie? In Hong Kong, Pizza Hut teamed up with one of the city's oldest restaurants to offer a snake soup pizza. Some believe snake meat warms up the body, so it's a seasonal item. Tasters described it like, quote, "going to a rock concert with noise-canceling earphones. The flavors were muted and fleeting and a little dumbed down." Wow, that's a shame. But you know what I always say about the pizza biz. It ain't easy being cheesy.

It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.