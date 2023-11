Wyoming hunters skip this season to let deer bounce back from last winter Last winter in Wyoming was so harsh that tens of thousands of deer and antelope perished. This season, thousands of hunters are voluntarily sitting out to give the herds time to recover.

Environment Wyoming hunters skip this season to let deer bounce back from last winter Wyoming hunters skip this season to let deer bounce back from last winter Listen · 3:53 3:53 Last winter in Wyoming was so harsh that tens of thousands of deer and antelope perished. This season, thousands of hunters are voluntarily sitting out to give the herds time to recover. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor