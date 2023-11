Gaza's largest hospital sheltering thousands is rocked by an explosion An explosion rocks the courtyard in the largest hospital in Gaza. Also, Israeli troops surround several other hospitals as it accuses Hamas of hiding in tunnels below the medical facilities.

Middle East Gaza's largest hospital sheltering thousands is rocked by an explosion Gaza's largest hospital sheltering thousands is rocked by an explosion Listen · 3:34 3:34 An explosion rocks the courtyard in the largest hospital in Gaza. Also, Israeli troops surround several other hospitals as it accuses Hamas of hiding in tunnels below the medical facilities. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor