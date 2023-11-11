#2395 Pour, Poor Sarah : The Best of Car Talk Sarah was just trying to keep hydrated with her oversized water bottle always by her side in her Saab. Somewhere along the way, the car developed it's own thirst, too and now Sarah has to pour water on it to get the lights to turn on. Find out if there's a happy ending to Sarah's Saab story on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts.

The Best of Car Talk #2395 Pour, Poor Sarah #2395 Pour, Poor Sarah Listen · 35:11 35:11 Sarah was just trying to keep hydrated with her oversized water bottle always by her side in her Saab. Somewhere along the way, the car developed it's own thirst, too and now Sarah has to pour water on it to get the lights to turn on. Find out if there's a happy ending to Sarah's Saab story on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor