John Stamos talks joining the Beach Boys and being SO. HANDSOME.

Enlarge this image VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Over his 40 year career, John Stamos has done it all, from soap operas to serious dramas, but he'll likely always be associated with one show: Full House. During his 8 seasons playing Uncle Jesse, he essentially became an uncle to an entire generation, specifically, the uncle who was ridiculously attractive with impossibly perfect hair. He's joins us to talk about his new memoir, If You Would Have Told Me.