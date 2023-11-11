Accessibility links
Barbra Streisand; Roots co-founder Tariq 'Black Thought' Trotter Streisand looks back on her life and career in show business in the new memoir, My Name Is Barbra. Trotter reflects on growing up in Philly, his friendship with Questlove and his life in music.
Fresh Air Weekend: Barbra Streisand; The Roots co-founder Tariq 'Black Thought' Trotter

Barbra Streisand, photographed in 1965.

Barbra Streisand, photographed in 1965.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Barbra Streisand shares her secret for keeping performances honest: When she was starring in Funny Girl on Broadway, Streisand would alter the music slightly each night: "You can't just copy what you did from the night before." Her new memoir is My Name is Barbra.

'Music was there for me when I needed it,' The Roots co-founder Tariq Trotter says: Trotter, aka Black Thought, reflects on his childhood in Philly, his decades-long friendship with Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson and his life as a musician. Trotter's new memoir is The Upcycled Self.

Barbra Streisand shares her secret for keeping performances honest

'Music was there for me when I needed it,' The Roots co-founder Tariq Trotter says

