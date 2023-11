Remembering Mike Shuster NPR's Scott Simon remembers former NPR reporter, Mike Shuster, who covered the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Soviet Union, among other huge stories.

Obituaries Remembering Mike Shuster NPR's Scott Simon remembers former NPR reporter, Mike Shuster, who covered the fall of the Berlin Wall and the end of the Soviet Union, among other huge stories.