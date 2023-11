The crypto industry wants to move past FTX. Can it? After Sam Bankman-Fried's conviction, the crypto industry wants to turn the page. But the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX continues to cast a long shadow.

Business The crypto industry wants to move past FTX. Can it? The crypto industry wants to move past FTX. Can it? Listen · 3:57 3:57 After Sam Bankman-Fried's conviction, the crypto industry wants to turn the page. But the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX continues to cast a long shadow. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor