Why it's so hard for journalists to report from Gaza NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Sherif Mansour, Middle East and North Africa program coordinator at the Committee to Protect Journalists, about the difficulties in reporting in Gaza

Middle East Why it's so hard for journalists to report from Gaza Why it's so hard for journalists to report from Gaza Listen · 5:10 5:10 NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Sherif Mansour, Middle East and North Africa program coordinator at the Committee to Protect Journalists, about the difficulties in reporting in Gaza Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor