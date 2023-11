Waffle House workers rally for better pay and safety Waffle House workers from three states rallied this week in front of the companies headquarters in Georgia demanding higher wages and safer working conditions.

Waffle House workers from three states rallied this week in front of the companies headquarters in Georgia demanding higher wages and safer working conditions.