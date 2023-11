Residents of Tyre, Lebanon, are weary after decades of conflict on the Israeli border In historic mountains and coastline of Lebanon, people are weary from decades of conflict and facing new fighting on the border with Israel.

Middle East Residents of Tyre, Lebanon, are weary after decades of conflict on the Israeli border Residents of Tyre, Lebanon, are weary after decades of conflict on the Israeli border In historic mountains and coastline of Lebanon, people are weary from decades of conflict and facing new fighting on the border with Israel.