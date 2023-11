Amazon is getting into health care. Will it actually make care more accessible? Amazon is now offering discounted subscriptions to primary care. Ayesha Rascoe talks to healthcare writer Bruce Japsen about what ventures like these signal for patients.

Health Care Amazon is getting into health care. Will it actually make care more accessible? Amazon is getting into health care. Will it actually make care more accessible? Listen · 5:26 5:26 Amazon is now offering discounted subscriptions to primary care. Ayesha Rascoe talks to healthcare writer Bruce Japsen about what ventures like these signal for patients.