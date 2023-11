One Brooklyn community fears safety amidst a lack of mental health resources In Brooklyn, a man has been assaulting and harassing people in the neighborhood for years, sparking a debate about community safety and addressing unmet mental health needs.

Mental Health One Brooklyn community fears safety amidst a lack of mental health resources One Brooklyn community fears safety amidst a lack of mental health resources Listen · 4:10 4:10 In Brooklyn, a man has been assaulting and harassing people in the neighborhood for years, sparking a debate about community safety and addressing unmet mental health needs. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor