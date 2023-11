10 inmates have died in the overcrowded Fulton County Jail in Atlanta Ten inmates have died this year at the overcrowded Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. And there's no solution yet as the court system is still playing catchup from COVID-19 shutdowns.

National 10 inmates have died in the overcrowded Fulton County Jail in Atlanta 10 inmates have died in the overcrowded Fulton County Jail in Atlanta Listen · 3:39 3:39 Ten inmates have died this year at the overcrowded Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. And there's no solution yet as the court system is still playing catchup from COVID-19 shutdowns. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor