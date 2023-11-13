Life & Death In A Ukrainian War Zone : Fresh Air We go inside the first days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine with journalist Mstyslav Chernov. He and his team were the only international journalists to spend the first 20 days covering the siege of the city of Mariupol. "I just understood that we need to record everything. Every frame, every second."A new PBS FRONTLINE documentary features their images — the constant shelling of the city, mass graves, and graphic images of women and children who are suffering and dying. Chernov is a video journalist for the Associated Press. He and his team won a Pulitzer Prize for their work in Mariupol.



Later, Maureen Corrigan reviews a new short story collection by Claire Keegan.

Later, Maureen Corrigan reviews a new short story collection by Claire Keegan.