Ask A War Photojournalist

Enlarge this image toggle caption Lynsey Addario Lynsey Addario

The first photographs of a major military conflict were taken during the Crimean War of the 1850s. Nearly 175 years later, photojournalists are on the ground, on the frontlines of conflicts around the world, documenting history.

They do so at great risk to themselves. So far, at least five photojournalists have died during the Israel-Hamas War, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

How do photojournalists in conflict zones do their work? What is the impact of witnessing the atrocities of war first-hand?

Photojournalists Lynsey Addario, Nicole Tung, and Peter van Agtmael join us for the conversation.

Hide caption Opposition troops burn tires to use as cover during heavy fighting, shelling, and airstrikes near the main checkpoint near the refinery in Ras Lanuf as rebel troops pull back from Ras Lanuf, in Eastern Libya, March 11, 2011. Previous Next Lynsey Addario

Hide caption Ukrainians clean up debris after a residential building was hit by missiles in south Kyiv, Ukraine, February 25, 2022. Russian troops have entered Kyiv and Ukrainians brace for a battle for their capital. Previous Next Lynsey Addario/The New York Times

Hide caption Ukrainian families run across train tracks to get to the next train heading west out of Kyiv toward Lviv, at the main train station in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 4, 2022. Previous Next Lynsey Addario/The New York Times

Hide caption An Iraqi woman walks through a plume of smoke rising from a massive fire at a liquid gas factory as she searches for her husband in Basra, Iraq, May 2003. Previous Next Lynsey Addario

Hide caption Family members mourn in front of the coffin of an SDF fighter who was killed during the Hasakah prison break clashes, as seen in Qamishli, Syria, on Wednesday, February 2, 2022. Previous Next Nicole Tung

Hide caption Ukrainian soldiers are seen escorting a captive, named Aleksandr, 69, on to the west bank of the Siverskyi Donets River, near Lyman, Ukraine, on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Previous Next Nicole Tung 1 of 6 i View slideshow

