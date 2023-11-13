Ask A War Photojournalist
Lynsey Addario
The first photographs of a major military conflict were taken during the Crimean War of the 1850s. Nearly 175 years later, photojournalists are on the ground, on the frontlines of conflicts around the world, documenting history.
They do so at great risk to themselves. So far, at least five photojournalists have died during the Israel-Hamas War, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.
How do photojournalists in conflict zones do their work? What is the impact of witnessing the atrocities of war first-hand?
Photojournalists Lynsey Addario, Nicole Tung, and Peter van Agtmael join us for the conversation.
Lynsey Addario
Lynsey Addario/The New York Times
Lynsey Addario/The New York Times
Lynsey Addario
Nicole Tung
Nicole Tung
