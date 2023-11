Morning news brief Israel's military says it has been battling Hamas fighters around Gaza's hospitals. President Biden this week attends a summit of Asian leaders. U.S. government funding is set to run out on Friday.

Israel's military says it has been battling Hamas fighters around Gaza's hospitals. President Biden this week attends a summit of Asian leaders. U.S. government funding is set to run out on Friday.