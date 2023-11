At least 39 Thai migrant workers were killed in the Hamas attacks on Israel In addition, more than two dozen migrant workers are thought to have been abducted. The wife of one worker explains why her husband went to southern Israel, and what he had hoped to achieve.

Asia At least 39 Thai migrant workers were killed in the Hamas attacks on Israel At least 39 Thai migrant workers were killed in the Hamas attacks on Israel Listen · 3:49 3:49 In addition, more than two dozen migrant workers are thought to have been abducted. The wife of one worker explains why her husband went to southern Israel, and what he had hoped to achieve. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor