In post-pandemic South Florida, unconventional education is thriving Homeschooling in Florida is on the rise, and so is the variety of class offerings that can include things like surfing and science.

National In post-pandemic South Florida, unconventional education is thriving In post-pandemic South Florida, unconventional education is thriving Audio will be available later today. Homeschooling in Florida is on the rise, and so is the variety of class offerings that can include things like surfing and science. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor