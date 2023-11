If Congress can't agree on a plan, the government will shut down on Friday Congress has until the end of the day on Friday to fund the government, but there is no clear path to resolving differences.

Politics If Congress can't agree on a plan, the government will shut down on Friday If Congress can't agree on a plan, the government will shut down on Friday Audio will be available later today. Congress has until the end of the day on Friday to fund the government, but there is no clear path to resolving differences. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor