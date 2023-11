UAW's new contract helps other car companies' workers — but what about Tesla? Tentative deals with Detroit's Big 3 will push up wages at rivals as firms try to avoid unionization. How will Tesla, the famously anti-union electric carmaker, respond to the union's ambitions?

Business UAW's new contract helps other car companies' workers — but what about Tesla? UAW's new contract helps other car companies' workers — but what about Tesla? Audio will be available later today. Tentative deals with Detroit's Big 3 will push up wages at rivals as firms try to avoid unionization. How will Tesla, the famously anti-union electric carmaker, respond to the union's ambitions? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor