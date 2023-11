Guatemala's ruling class wants to stop Bernardo Arevalo from becoming president Guatemala's President-elect Bernardo Arevalo claims state actors are behind what he calls a slow motion coup to unseat him from power before he is even inaugurated.

Latin America Guatemala's ruling class wants to stop Bernardo Arevalo from becoming president Guatemala's ruling class wants to stop Bernardo Arevalo from becoming president Listen · 6:30 6:30 Guatemala's President-elect Bernardo Arevalo claims state actors are behind what he calls a slow motion coup to unseat him from power before he is even inaugurated. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor