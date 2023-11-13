Accessibility links
Rescuers scramble to reach workers trapped in a tunnel in India The workers were trapped by a landslide at a construction project in northern India. All of the construction workers are safe, police said, adding that they have been supplied with oxygen and water.

Asia

Rescuers dig to reach 40 workers trapped in collapsed road tunnel in north India

By 

The Associated Press

Enlarge this image

This photo provided by Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force shows rescuers inside a collapsed road tunnel where 40 workers were trapped by a landslide in northern in Uttarakhand state, India,on Sunday. AP hide caption

toggle caption
AP

This photo provided by Uttarakhand State Disaster Response Force shows rescuers inside a collapsed road tunnel where 40 workers were trapped by a landslide in northern in Uttarakhand state, India,on Sunday.

AP

LUCKNOW, India — Rescuers were digging through dirt and parts of a collapsed road tunnel Monday to reach 40 workers trapped by a landslide at the construction project in northern India.

All of the construction workers are safe, police officer Prashant Kumar said, adding that they have been supplied with oxygen and water. He said the rescuers had established contact with the trapped individuals.

The collapse occurred Sunday in Uttarakhand, a mountainous state dotted with Hindu temples that attracts many pilgrims and tourists.

Millions of Indians set a world record celebrating Diwali despite air quality worries

Asia

Millions of Indians set a world record celebrating Diwali despite air quality worries

Massive construction of buildings and roadways have taken place in recent years in Uttarakhand. The trapped workers were building part of the Chardham all-weather road, a flagship federal government project connecting various Hindu pilgrimage sites.

The number of workers trapped was confirmed Monday by Rajesh Pawar, the project manager at the Navyug Construction Company, which is overseeing the construction of the tunnel.

Rescue efforts began Sunday, with authorities pumping oxygen through a pipe into the collapsed section of the tunnel to help workers breathe.

A passenger train slams into another in southern India, killing 13 people

Asia

A passenger train slams into another in southern India, killing 13 people

"The team has progressed 15 meters (yards) into the tunnel, with an additional 35 meters (yards) yet to cover," Kumar said, adding that more than 150 rescuers had used drilling equipment and excavators to clear debris through the night.

The collapsed portion of the 4.5-kilometer (2.7-mile) tunnel is about 200 meters (500 feet) from the entrance, officials told the Press Trust of India news agency.

In January, Uttarakhand state authorities moved hundreds of people to temporary shelters after a temple collapsed and cracks appeared in over 600 houses because of the sinking of land in and around Joshimath town in the region.