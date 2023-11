Proposed congressional spending plan leaves out military aid for Ukraine and Israel NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser about Congress' upcoming spending plan and how that relates to funding for Ukraine.

National Proposed congressional spending plan leaves out military aid for Ukraine and Israel Proposed congressional spending plan leaves out military aid for Ukraine and Israel Listen · 4:45 4:45 NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser about Congress' upcoming spending plan and how that relates to funding for Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor