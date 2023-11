Astronauts dropped a bag of tools in space, and you can see it with binoculars During a space walk at the International Space Station, astronauts lost hold of a bag of tools. It'll be visible from Earth until it burns up in the atmosphere.

Strange News Astronauts dropped a bag of tools in space, and you can see it with binoculars