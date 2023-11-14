What United States Vs. Rahimi Could Mean For Gun Rights Of Domestic Abusers

Guns, and who gets to have access to them, is one of the most hotly debated issues in our country.

The Supreme Court will weigh in on gun rights once more in the coming months in the case of a 23-year-old Texas man named Zackey Rahimi.

His case challenges a federal law that's been around for nearly two decades that strips gun ownership rights from people under domestic violence protection orders.

How should the high court regulate who gets access to guns? And how might the outcome of the case shape gun rights as we know them?

Joining us for the conversation is the Director of the Taubman Center for American Politics and Policy at Brown University Wendy Schiller. She's also the co-author of Inequality Across State Lines: How Policymakers Have Failed Domestic Violence Victims in the United States. Also with us is Law Professor at Pepperdine University Jacob Charles, Executive Director and Founder of DC SAFE Natalia Otero, and Sociology Professor at Arizona State University Jennifer Carlson.

