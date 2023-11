Spanish singer Maria Jose Llergo releases debut album 'Ultrabelleza' María José Llergo, a new artist from the south of Spain, is giving Flamenco even more visibility via her new album: Ultrabelleza.

Music News Spanish singer Maria Jose Llergo releases debut album 'Ultrabelleza'

María José Llergo, a new artist from the south of Spain, is giving Flamenco even more visibility via her new album: Ultrabelleza.