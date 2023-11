Arson was the likely cause of a fire that damaged an artery of LA freeway The weekend fire has indefinitely shut down a major freeway through downtown Los Angeles. More than 300,000 people travel through the freeway corridor every day, state officials say.

National Arson was the likely cause of a fire that damaged an artery of LA freeway Arson was the likely cause of a fire that damaged an artery of LA freeway Listen · 2:13 2:13 The weekend fire has indefinitely shut down a major freeway through downtown Los Angeles. More than 300,000 people travel through the freeway corridor every day, state officials say. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor