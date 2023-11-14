A tool bag, which gave astronauts the slip, can be seen floating in space

The white tool bag can be seen with binoculars. Just look for the International Space Station in the night sky — the tools should be floating just ahead of the station.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning, I'm A Martínez. The stars have some new hardware, specifically a white tool bag lost by NASA astronauts while on a repair mission. According to the website EarthSky, the tools shine as bright in the night sky as the ice planet Uranus. So bright that you can see them with binoculars. Just look for the International Space Station in the night sky. The tools should be floating just ahead of the station for the next few months before they thankfully burn up in our atmosphere.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

MARTÍNEZ: It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.