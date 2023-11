Central Perk Coffeehouse from TV's 'Friends' opens a permanent location in Boston The café is an homage to the series and just like the show features an oversized orange couch. Some of the coffee items include: We Were on a Coffee Break dark roast and Oh My GAWD! cold brew.

