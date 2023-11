Wisconsin crowns the brandy old fashioned as the official state cocktail Lawmakers in Wisconsin have passed a resolution declaring the state's official cocktail: the brandy old fashioned.

Food Wisconsin crowns the brandy old fashioned as the official state cocktail Wisconsin crowns the brandy old fashioned as the official state cocktail Audio will be available later today. Lawmakers in Wisconsin have passed a resolution declaring the state's official cocktail: the brandy old fashioned. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor