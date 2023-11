Capitol police officer on duty Jan. 6 releases memoir: 'Standing My Ground' NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Harry Dunn, a Capitol police officer on duty Jan. 6, about his memoir documenting the events of the insurrection, and the toll it took on officers protecting democracy.

Author Interviews Capitol police officer on duty Jan. 6 releases memoir: 'Standing My Ground' Capitol police officer on duty Jan. 6 releases memoir: 'Standing My Ground' Listen · 6:49 6:49 NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Harry Dunn, a Capitol police officer on duty Jan. 6, about his memoir documenting the events of the insurrection, and the toll it took on officers protecting democracy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor