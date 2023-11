EV maker Tesla is facing a major labor action in Sweden Tesla refuses to sign a bargaining agreement with its unionized workforce in Sweden. Other Swedish workers banded together to boycott Tesla — not allowing ships to unload the vehicles in the ports.

Tesla refuses to sign a bargaining agreement with its unionized workforce in Sweden. Other Swedish workers banded together to boycott Tesla — not allowing ships to unload the vehicles in the ports.