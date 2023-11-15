It may be 2023 but the 1990s are still on the minds of pet owners

It's 2023, but the '90s are on the minds of pet owners, according to Rover.com, which released a list of popular pet names including Alanis, Ginger Spice and Furby. The era's sports stars are also popular - Ripken, Sosa, Barkley and Piazza. One present-day sports star is also extremely popular, Kelce, because we're all living in the Taylor-verse now.

