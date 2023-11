2 Christmas song enter the U.K.'s Top 40 chart earlier than normal Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" shows up on the U.K. charts every year, but never this early in November. And Wham!'s 1984 song "Last Christmas" is sitting at No. 37.

Music News 2 Christmas song enter the U.K.'s Top 40 chart earlier than normal 2 Christmas song enter the U.K.'s Top 40 chart earlier than normal Listen · 2:46 2:46 Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" shows up on the U.K. charts every year, but never this early in November. And Wham!'s 1984 song "Last Christmas" is sitting at No. 37.