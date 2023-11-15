With the help of AI, iconic French singer Edith Piaf will narrate her own story

The upcoming biopic is called Edith, and Warner Music Group says use of animation and archival footage will provide a modern spin on the Parisian artists' life.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez.

You might want to call it "La Vie En Code." In the upcoming Edith Piaf biopic called "Edith," the iconic French singer, who died in 1963, will narrate her own story. Now, to do this, the film will recreate her voice and image with the help of artificial intelligence. Warner Music Group says the use of animation and archival footage will provide a modern spin on the Parisian artist's life. Hopefully, there will be no regrets.

It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.