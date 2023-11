Silvana Estrada's single 'Si Me Matan' is protest song against domestic violence When Silvana Estrada launched her single "Si Me Matan" (If They Kill Me), she knew she was onto something but she didn't know just how powerful the reaction would be. It's up for a Latin Grammy.

Music News Silvana Estrada's single 'Si Me Matan' is protest song against domestic violence Silvana Estrada's single 'Si Me Matan' is protest song against domestic violence Listen · 3:49 3:49 When Silvana Estrada launched her single "Si Me Matan" (If They Kill Me), she knew she was onto something but she didn't know just how powerful the reaction would be. It's up for a Latin Grammy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor