A warden tried to fix an abusive federal prison. He faced death threats A federal warden claims he tried to stop the abuse at his prison complex in Illinois, but faced threats from his staff and obstacles from his bosses.

Investigations A warden tried to fix an abusive federal prison. He faced death threats A warden tried to fix an abusive federal prison. He faced death threats Listen · 8:08 8:08 A federal warden claims he tried to stop the abuse at his prison complex in Illinois, but faced threats from his staff and obstacles from his bosses. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor