A new NPR poll shows that among Republican infighting, voters want to see compromise Republicans in Congress have been fighting publicly and privately and threatening their own ability to govern. A new NPR poll shows that voters want to see compromise.

National A new NPR poll shows that among Republican infighting, voters want to see compromise A new NPR poll shows that among Republican infighting, voters want to see compromise Listen · 4:54 4:54 Republicans in Congress have been fighting publicly and privately and threatening their own ability to govern. A new NPR poll shows that voters want to see compromise. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor