IDF troops enter Al Shifa hospital as thousands of civilians and staff shelter inside The Israeli military said its troops went into the main hospital complex in Gaza City overnight — where conditions for patients and medical staff have been growing increasingly desperate.

Middle East IDF troops enter Al Shifa hospital as thousands of civilians and staff shelter inside IDF troops enter Al Shifa hospital as thousands of civilians and staff shelter inside Audio will be available later today. The Israeli military said its troops went into the main hospital complex in Gaza City overnight — where conditions for patients and medical staff have been growing increasingly desperate. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor