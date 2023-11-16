Accessibility links
Cultures around the world have understood the power of eyes for centuries. If you travel to India, Chad, Japan, Iran, or just around the corner from your house, you'll probably see the same thing around the eyes of the people who live there: eyeliner.

In her new book, "Eyeliner: A Cultural History," Lebanese-British journalist Zahra Hankir explores beauty, power, identity, and resistance through the lens of the iconic cosmetic.

A Brief History Of Eyeliner

Actress Carolina Yuste attends the Malaga Film Festival in 2019.

Who wears eyeliner and why? Where does the practice come from? What are examples of the earliest eyeliners?

