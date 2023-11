Threatened bird, the pūteketeke, lands the top spot in New Zealand bird contest The pūteketeke won the contest after comedian and talk show host John Oliver unleashed a zany, worldwide campaign on its behalf.

Animals Threatened bird, the pūteketeke, lands the top spot in New Zealand bird contest Threatened bird, the pūteketeke, lands the top spot in New Zealand bird contest Listen · 2:41 2:41 The pūteketeke won the contest after comedian and talk show host John Oliver unleashed a zany, worldwide campaign on its behalf. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor