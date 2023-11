China-Japan ties chill after China detains Japanese nationals accused of spying The issue may come up when leaders of the two countries meet Thursday in San Francisco on the sidelines of APEC summit.

Asia China-Japan ties chill after China detains Japanese nationals accused of spying China-Japan ties chill after China detains Japanese nationals accused of spying Listen · 4:06 4:06 The issue may come up when leaders of the two countries meet Thursday in San Francisco on the sidelines of APEC summit. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor